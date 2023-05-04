Thousands to descend upon downtown Cloverdale for rodeo parade

A Cloverdale Rodeo Association truck is seen in the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo Parade, the last time the parade ran. The 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo Parade will roll at 10 a.m. on May 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

Paul Orazietti says he expects a great return for the Cloverdale Rodeo Parade this year, even though it may be a little smaller than in previous years.

“The parade is in a rebuild mode,” explained Orazietti, parade organizer and executive director of the Cloverdale BIA. “It may not be a big as has been in the past, but we’re ready to go.”

Orazietti said they have several floats booked already and several equestrian groups have returned, such as the Bit-A-Bling Grand Entry Team and others. He has about 30 entrants so far, but he expects to add several more in the two weeks leading up to Rodeo Weekend.

In terms of floats, he said visitors can expect to see a variety, including: marching bands, dance groups, clowns, horses, classic hot rods, sports clubs, non-profit organizations, charities, community groups, and musical acts.

This year marks the 75th Cloverdale Rodeo and the 132nd iteration of the Country Fair.

It’ll be the first rodeo since 2019 after cancellations because of COVID (2020 and 2021) and because of structural problems with the Stetson Bowl (2022).

Orazietti said he expects thousands of people to descend on the streets of downtown Cloverdale for this year’s parade. He also expects to see a lot of smiles, both because it’s a parade, of course, but also because it’s the first one since 2019.

“I think it’s going to have an impact on those who come down to watch it,” he said. “It’s been three years, so I think people are ging to remember this one.”

The 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo Parade will start a 10 a.m May 20 from the corner of 177B Street and Highway 10. It will wind its way west on No. 10 and turn up 176th Street. The parade will then turn east on 58A Avenue before heading north on 176A Street. On 60th Avenue, the parade will turn east again and then head south on 177B Street before ending at 58 Avenue.

“At the heart of it all, there is a higher level of planning,” added Orazietti. “So, in doing all of that, once it actually rolls, it’ll all be worth it.”

For more info, visit cloverdalerodeo.com and cloverdalebia.com.



