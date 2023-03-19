Time to tee up to fight food insecurity: Sources, Rotary annual golf tourney set

This year’s sixth annual Semiahmoo Rotary Society and Sources Foundation’s golf tournament, held at Morgan Creek Golf Course, will benefit local food banks and fight food insecurity. (Unsplash photo)

In a fight against hunger, Sources Foundation is partnering with Semiahmoo Rotary Club for its annual charity golf tournament.

Scheduled for June 15 at Morgan Creek Golf Course, with the goal of raising funds for its food banks, this marks the event’s sixth year.

“There is a growing demand from people experiencing food insecurity as we are seeing a 35 per cent increase in our food banks being accessed,” said David Young, Sources Foundation CEO.

“We are now tasked with meeting the food needs of over 2,000 people every week. Our organization is determined to help provide for as many individuals as possible and this golf tournament will curb this hunger fight.”

Over the years, the tournament has proven to generate proceeds that benefit Sources community-funded programs.

Last year, the fundraiser collected nearly $100,000, after which, half of the net proceeds were directed to the Imagination library, a local Sources literacy initiative delivered in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Canada.

The success of this tournament meant 285 children no longer had to wait to be accepted into this book-gifting program.

“The cost of living has reached record highs and our community needs us now more than ever,” says Stan Carter, golf tournament co-chair.

“Both Semiahmoo Rotary Club and Sources Foundation will ensure that the funds raised from this golf tournament will go to our organizations’ most pressing areas of need in essential services.”

The annual charity golf tournament is a full-day affair starting at 11 a.m., with registration and a putting contest.

Tee-off is at 12:30 p.m. and all golfers get exclusive use of the driving range, shared carts, and lunch. Global BC’s chief meteorologist Mark Madryga will emcee the evening.

Drinks will be served at 6 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner and awards will be handed out.

There will be a live and silent auction.

For more information, visit https://sourcesfoundation.ca/events/semiahmoo-rotary-charity-golf-tournament/

