People taking part in the Surrey Dyke March on Saturday, Aug. 19. (Photo: Anna Burns)

People taking part in the Surrey Dyke March on Saturday, Aug. 19. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Transphobia and homophobia have no place in Surrey, say organizers of 2nd annual Dyke March

Close to two dozen people marched from City Hall to Holland Park

People taking part in the second annual Surrey Dyke March were heard promoting inclusion for all as they walked along University Drive Saturday (Aug. 19).

“Hey hey ho ho, transphobia got to go. Hey hey ho ho, homophobia got to go,” they chanted.

The goal of the march is to provide a safe space for the queer community to stand up and express their rights, said Che Baines, a march organizer.

It is also to let people know queer people exist in Surrey — “that we are wanted, we are welcome and that we’re not going away,” Baines said.

As a couple dozen marchers walked from Surrey City Hall toward Holland Park they could be heard chanting, “Out of the closets and into the streets.”

Baines said some queer individuals are scared to speak out, so this event provides a safe space for them to express themselves fully.

While there have been several protests at Pride events across Canada in recent months, Baines said such marches will continue to be held in Surrey and other cities.

“We’re not scared, and we’re not going away because of this,” Baines said.

The term ‘dyke’ was originally used as a homophobic slur for a lesbian and is still considered offensive to some.

“Some of us do identify with that word, some of us don’t,” Baines added. “(We are) taking a word that has been used to hurt and giving it power back to the community.”

The march also honoured those who have been organizing dyke marches since the 1980s.

The first documented lesbian pride march in North America took place in Vancouver in May 1981. The first official self-proclaimed dyke march did not happen until over 10 years later, in 1993, in Washington DC.

Visit @Surreydykemarch on Instagram to learn more.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

LGBTQSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
School drive run by students to be held in North Delta and Surrey
Next story
Surrey student awarded ‘insane’ scholarship for being a community leader

Just Posted

Clay Helkenberg posted about finding a GoPro lost since 2012 in Cultus Lake, and the owner responded. (Aquatic Monkey/ Facebook)
GoPro lost while cliff-diving at Cultus Lake resurfaces 12 years later

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Charges laid in Clayton stabbing death from August, 2022

teaser only
Surrey Art Gallery’s cooking show with ‘Snack Witch’ to highlight Chinese-Canadian food

(submitted photo)
MISSING: Gemina Mitchell was last seen on Aug. 15