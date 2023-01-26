Sonya Chatterjee, left, and Muhaddisa Sarwari have been selected as two of this year’s Loran Finalists. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)

Education

Two Surrey students named to shortlist for prestigious $100K national scholarship

Sonya Chatterjee and Muhaddisa Sarwari are grade 12 students at two Surrey secondary schools

Two Surrey Grade 12 students are on the shortlist for the prestigious 2023 Loran Scholarship.

Sonya Chatterjee of Semiahmoo Secondary and Muhaddisa Sarwari of and Fraser Heights Secondary have been named to the shortlist of 90 students, chosen from 4,800 applications across the country.

Key qualities of Loran Scholars include kindness, curiosity, leadership potential and a track record of persevering when faced with adversity.

The selections for the 2023 Loren Scholars will take place in February, with only two students being chosen. The scholarship is valued at $100,000 over four years. This includes a living stipend, a tuition waiver at select universities, mentorship, and more.

Finalists not selected are eligible for a $5,000 award that can be used at any Canadian public university.


