VIDEO: Christmas on the Peninsula brightens stormy day in White Rock

The annual festival and tree-lighting took place on Saturday, Nov. 26

Uptown White Rock was buzzing with the Christmas spirit on Saturday (Nov. 26). Even the cold and the rain did not keep people from joining the festivities.

The 14th annual Christmas on the Peninsula returned to White Rock Community Centre and Miramar Village Plaza for the day.

The community centre boasted live entertainment, a children’s stage, face-painting, a concession featuring home-baked goodies and a Christmas market.

Two people viewing crafts at one of the vendors in the Christmas market in White Rock Community Centre. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Later in the afternoon, a Christmas parade made its way through the streets of uptown White Rock before ending at Miramar Village Plaza. A local church was handing out free hot chocolate.

A young girl drinks hot choclate at the Christmas on the Peninsula festival in Miramar Village Plaza in White Rock on Nov. 26. (Photo: Anna Burns)

The night ended with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with Mayor Megan Knight and the Stella Maris Concert Choir. Shouts of celebration and joy could be heard as soon as the tree was turned on. Many families gathered in front of the tree to get a photo in front of it.

A man, woman and child pose for a photo in front of the christmas tree the Christmas on the Peninsula festival in Miramar Village Plaza in White Rock on Nov. 26. (Photo: Anna Burns)

The Christmas on the Peninsula festival in Miramar Village Plaza in White Rock on Nov. 26. (Photo: Anna Burns)



