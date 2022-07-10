VIDEO: Inclusion and Diversity main goals of Rotary International’s first Woman President

Jennifer Jones, the first woman president of Rotary International, addressed the city of White Rock on Sunday morning. (Sobia Moman photo)

The City of White Rock welcomed Rotary International’s first woman president, Jennifer Jones to Memorial Park on Sunday (July 10) morning.

Jones is wrapping up a tour of Canada, and stopped in White Rock to mingle with the Semiahmoo Peninsula rotary members as well as U.S. visitors of District 5050.

Gathered on the waterfront were over 200 attendants, including White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker. Live music was also enjoyed by everyone present, followed by speeches by Walker, Jones and other rotary members.

Rotary International consists of 1.4 million people around the globe who are “problem-solvers, neighbours, leaders all dedicated to doing good in our world and tackling the world’s most pressing challenges,” Jones shared with Peace Arch News.

“We hold diversity as a core value and we have for years and years but taking it toward a step of inclusion and making sure that our clubs are open and welcoming is incredibly important to us.”

The responsibility of holding the title as the first woman to take presidency is not lost on Jones, who sees it as an opportunity to shift the narrative many may have of what Rotary looks like.

“Within our organization, we want people to show up as their authentic selves and I look maybe a little bit different than perhaps what a stereotype might be, of what people might have thought of rotary and hopefully this opens up doors to our organization,” she said.

After the presentations, the city worked together in a beach clean-up in an effort to promote one of their largest goals, sanitation and hygiene.

