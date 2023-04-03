VIDEO: Rookie robotics team from South Surrey high school to compete in world championship

Ursa Major, Grandview Heights Secondary’s rookie robotics team, will be heading to Houston, Texas soon to compete against other schools from around the world. (Sobia Moman photo)

An impressive feat by a rookie high school robotics team during a regional competition has given them the chance to take on groups from around the world later this month.

“It was so awesome,” said Anna Holliday, a Grade 11 student on the Grandview Heights Secondary team.

“We didn’t think we would do that well because we’re a rookie team and there’s, like, way better teams than us, but we ended up doing really well.

“We placed third, then went to fifth, but we ended up winning second place at the Canadian Pacific Regional FIRST Robotics Championship,”

Along with their title-winning robot, Ursa Major Robotics Team will head to Houston, Texas for the FIRST Robotics World Championships from April 19-22 to compete internationally.

The student-built robot took the team about seven weeks to complete, with a bumper going around its perimeter and a camera installed in the front. The live recording from the camera makes it easier for the driver, Grade 9 student Sarah Holliday, to navigate in case her view is obstructed.

“We all have to complete a certain task. So our robot can complete taking any cubes and then bringing it to its spot and then spitting it out,” explained Twesha Parmar, Grade 9 student on the team.

Because of how well their robot is able to complete its task, teams at the regional meet gave it the nickname ‘The Little Vacuum’, said Pietro Faria. The Grade 8 student added the Grandview entry was “the speedy one there.”

During competitions, the robots drive around a large arena completing their tasks. During the regional meet, Ursa Major’s robot was going so fast that its motor burned out. But thanks to the sportsmanship of a competing team, Grandview got a new motor and were able to finish.

“Alliances mean a lot. We can work together to defeat another team,” said Aumber Randhawa, Grade 10 student.

Scott Smith, robotics teacher and team coach, said that most students on the team haven’t taken a robotics class but have flourished since joining Ursa Major.

“The thing I’m really proud of, on a team of 35 we have 15 females,” Smith said.

“I really want to get more girls involved and spread robotics to other schools.”

He acknowledged that having a successful robotics team in a high school is not easy, as it’s expensive and requires a teacher to oversee the team outside of school hours. This is why the team has sponsors and is fundraising through a GoFundMe page.

As the competition days near, the team is feeling nervous, excited and ready to represent their school.

“I will not be bothered if we do not win there. We get to go to Houston as a rookie team, which is a win in itself,” Randhawa said.

