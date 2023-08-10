VIDEO: Snowbirds take flight over White Rock

Canadian Forces Snowbirds returned to an ecstatic crowd for an airshow on Wednesday (Aug. 9) afternoon. (Sobia Moman photo) Canadian Forces Snowbirds returned to an ecstatic crowd for an airshow on Wednesday (Aug. 9) afternoon. (Sobia Moman photo) Canadian Forces Snowbirds returned to an ecstatic crowd for an airshow on Wednesday (Aug. 9) afternoon. (Sobia Moman photo) Canadian Forces Snowbirds returned to an ecstatic crowd for an airshow on Wednesday (Aug. 9) afternoon. (Sobia Moman photo) Canadian Forces Snowbirds returned to an ecstatic crowd for an airshow on Wednesday (Aug. 9) afternoon. (Sobia Moman photo) Spectators got to enjoy a 30-minute CF Snowbirds airshow in White Rock on Wednesday, August 9. (Geoff Yue photo)

The Snowbirds made a triumphant return to White Rock’s skies this week after a rocky couple of years of cancellations.

Hundreds of people stopped to watch the aerial demonstration by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 9), from vantage points ranging from a lawn chair at Memorial Park, to the pier, to ocean-front balconies.

The show had initially been planned for Tuesday (Aug. 8), but was cancelled due to “technical issues.”

Canadian Forces Snowbirds returned to an ecstatic crowd for an airshow on Wednesday (Aug. 9) afternoon. (Sobia Moman photo)

The CF Snowbirds gave a 30-minute performance, surprising residents and visitors who had been told the show would last only a third of that time, at most. It marked the first longer-scale show the seaside city has enjoyed since 2017, when the ‘Birds took to the skies over Semiahmoo Bay for 45 minutes. The team did a brief flyover in 2021.

Spectators got to enjoy a 30-minute CF Snowbirds airshow in White Rock on Wednesday, August 9. (Geoff Yue photo)

ALSO READ: White Rock Snowbirds performance up in the air following Tuesday crash, August 2022

The mood was high Wednesday, as residents and visitors of all ages excitedly waited for each demonstration to commence.

The performance followed the city’s unveiling Tuesday of a commemorative plaque added east of the pier to honour the Snowbirds.

A commemorative plaque sits east of the pier to honour the Canadian Forces Snowbirds in White Rock. (Sobia Moman photo)

“The Snowbirds consider the skies above White Rock to be ideal for air demonstrations. Not only is it a beautiful location, but the pier provides a perfect reference point for the pilots to line-up maneuvers and formations when performing above White Rock and Semiahmoo Bay,” the plaque reads.

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

airforceWhite Rock