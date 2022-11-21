Festival of Trees, a beloved holiday tradition that gathers support for BC Children’s Hospital, is back for another year. Celebrating its 31st year, the festival is being held at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1.

Festival of Trees, a beloved holiday tradition that gathers support for BC Children’s Hospital, is back for another year. Celebrating its 31st year, the festival is being held at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1.

Visit your local Festival of Trees + brighten the holidays for BC kids

Create beautiful family memories at BC Children’s Hospital’s annual holiday fundraiser

In BC, a child is diagnosed with diabetes every three to four days. Currently there are over 2,500 children and youth living with diabetes across the province – a number that is constantly growing.

Diabetes affects every aspect of how families live. For kids like Hennessey, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 10, this illness feels like a life sentence. She constantly monitors what and when she eats, decides which activities she can and can’t do, and needs never-ending, around-the-clock monitoring – often including multiple needle pokes every day.

“From the day you’re diagnosed, you can’t just forget and leave it alone or act as if it’s not there,” Hennessy said. “It’s a non-stop daily grind and I can’t ignore it. It’s there forever.”

Type 1 diabetes affects 90 per cent of kids with diabetes, and it can’t be cured or prevented. Without proper support and maintenance, diabetes can lead to health issues including heart disease or kidney damage as kids grow older.

Together, there is hope

Festival of Trees, a beloved holiday tradition that gathers support for BC Children’s Hospital, is back for another year. Celebrating its 31st year, the festival is being held at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1.

Festival of Trees, presented by Scotiabank, brings local businesses, organizations and members of the community together to celebrate the joy of the season while gathering funds to help kids with serious illnesses in BC.

Festival of Trees, presented by Scotiabank, brings local businesses, organizations and members of the community together to celebrate the joy of the season while gathering funds to help kids with serious illnesses in BC.

It’s the perfect way to create holiday memories with your entire family while supporting an important cause. Enjoy all of the beautiful trees decked out in their full holiday splendour, showcasing the creativity of everyone involved.

Festival of Trees, presented by Scotiabank, brings local businesses, organizations and members of the community together to celebrate the joy of the season while gathering funds to help kids with serious illnesses in BC.

Donations are gratefully accepted at each festival location, as well as online at the Festival of Trees website.

The diabetes program at BC Children’s Hospital is comprised of a team of the best and brightest clinicians and world-renowned researchers. Discoveries made at BC Children’s have changed clinical practice and are now impacting the lives of children with diabetes and their families here and around the world. But we can’t get there without your help. Your generosity helps push research forward, and together we can create a future for families where they can thrive.

Visit one of the other five location throughout BC located in Victoria, Sooke, Comox Valley, and two within the Okanagan.

For more information visit festivaloftreesbc.ca.

ChristmasHealth and wellness

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
Write for Rights: Elgin students to write letters advocating for social justice globally

Just Posted

Patrick Rodgers, right, watches his drive down the second fairway along with Adam Svensson, left, of Canada, during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Surrey’s Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island

(Unsplash photo)
Write for Rights: Elgin students to write letters advocating for social justice globally

Former NHLers and rec-league players at a previous Canucks Autism Network Pro-Am tournament. (Photo: canproam.ca)
In Surrey, Bertuzzi, Courtnall & other ex-Canucks to play amateurs in charity tourney for CAN

Members of the White Rock and Surrey Writers’ Club from Left, Back Row: Robert Ramsay, Don Cameron, Dennis Kiffiak, Ken Westdorp, Walker Lee, Norma Janzen and Rose Stephens Middle: Parvaneh Farhangpour, Ekterina Lobanova, Sharon Bazant, Elaine Allum and Karen Shaw Front: Joan Bywater, Les Johnson, Doreen Tadros and Christina Bodansky. Not pictured: Marilyn Knoch, G.W. Hendrickson, Annick Lemay, Corrie Mosier and Anne Sullivan. (Contributed photo)
Surrey, White Rock writers’ club celebrates 50 years with special anthology book of poetry, prose