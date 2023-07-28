Volunteers in Fraser Valley needed for Tour de Cure cancer fundraiser

Annual 200-km cycling fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation goes from Cloverdale to Hope

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Volunteers are needed in the Fraser Valley for B.C.’s biggest cycling fundraiser at the end of August.

Each year, approximately 2,000 riders come together for the Tour de Cure to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation. This year’s event runs Aug. 26 and 27 where cyclist ride 100 kilometres each day from Cloverdale to Hope, with a camp at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Volunteers for the two-day ride are needed in a number of roles including:

Traffic and safety team: Responsible for managing vehicle and pedestrian traffic into and out of the opening ceremony, camp and finish lines. Being on the frontline, you will be cheering and providing encouragement for the riders.

Sweep teams: This team drives the route in vans or SUVs outfitted with bike racks (provided) and help riders along the route. The sweep team is also a source of encouragement with cheering, music and decorations.

Green team: Tour de Cure is committed to minimizing its environmental impact and the green team will ensure the route, pit stops and event sites are restored to their original condition.

Site teams: Help the Tour de Cure team set up the event at the start line in Cloverdale, camp at Chilliwack Heritage Park or the finish line in Hope.

More information on volunteer opportunities can be found at tourdecure.ca/volunteer.

Tour de Cure, presented by Wheaton Precious Metals in support of the BC Cancer Foundation, funds life-saving research and enhancements to care in British Columbia and instills hope in cancer patients everywhere.

Last year, the 1,100 participating cyclists raised more than $6.3 million.

READ MORE: $6.3 million raised as Tour de Cure cycling fundraiser for cancer rolls through Chilliwack

