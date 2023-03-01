Want to work in RCMP? Learn more at Surrey sessions March 8

At its detachment, with the future of Surrey’s police force still up in the air, Surrey RCMP will host the BC RCMP Recruiting Team for two career information sessions on Wednesday, March 8.

The one-hour sessions, at 2 and 6:30 p.m., offer a chance to hear firsthand from both Surrey RCMP officers and recruiting officers from the BC RCMP about what a career with the RCMP has to offer.

Officers from specialized teams in Surrey, including gang and serious-crime units, will be there to share their experiences in policing. BC RCMP recruiting officers will answer questions about the application process, timelines and requirements.

Constable Sarbjit Sangha, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, encourges attandance by those with an interest in policing as a career.

“For me, I had dreamed of becoming a police officer but it was only when I moved to Canada from India that, through hard work and determination, the dream became a reality,” Sangha said in a news release posted online.

“After spending the majority of my career working frontline patrols, Major Crime and with our Drug Unit, I can say that no two days are the same. I’m proud to represent the RCMP now as a spokesperson in both English and my mother tongue Punjabi, to help keep the community informed about policing and public safety issues. It’s given me a chance to speak to youth about law enforcement and hopefully help to inspire the next generation of police officers.”

Pre-registration is required to attend a session (call 1-877-726-7472 or email lmd_proactive_recruiting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca). Be sure to include name, email address or phone number, the date, time and location of presentation, and arrive 15 minutes prior to the session with identification. The detachement is located at 14355 57 Ave., Surrey.



