Webinar aims to help families affected by dementia learn how to find the best care

Family members of people affected by dementia are encouraged to attend an online information session intended to make the process of finding long-term care easier.

When a person with dementia moves into a care facility, those in charge of their care typically attend information sessions. These conferences are intended to advise caretakers about what is needed from them in order to successfully care for the dementia patient.

Understanding Care Conferences, hosted by Alzheimer Society of B.C. is for family members who are not the ones providing primary care to a loved one who is living with dementia. Attendees will learn how to decide on the best treatment and facility for the dementia patient and how to best communicate with the care team.

Dementia describes a few different, general brain disorders. Symptoms include memory loss, changes in behaviour and impaired judgment. The disease is progressive and eventually becomes terminal.

Twenty per cent of Canadians have cared for someone living with dementia. Surrey and White Rock are home many people who are a part of this statistic, which is why it is important for the community to participate in this conference, said the Alzheimer Society of B.C. in a news release.

The webinar will be led by two speakers who each have many years of experience with people living with dementia. Gloria Puurveen is a researcher with a focus on ensuring those with dementia live fulfilling lives, and Heather Cooke has more than 25 years of experience working in dementia care, both through research and directly with patients.

Many family members may not even know what questions to ask care providers, which is why this session is so important, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. said.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. will provide more informational seminars throughout the month and more in June. The first webinar on the list is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. and will be free for those who attend. If interested go to alzbc.org/care-conference to register or learn more.

