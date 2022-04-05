White Rock Elementary leadership students pose on the school’s ‘Orca’ playground, installed last summer with support from the Rotary Club of White Rock, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Healthy Communities Grant, The City of White Rock and Forge Properties. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Elementary students rename playgrounds

Aquatic-themed monikers chosen

White Rock Elementary’s playgrounds have new monikers, after students were challenged to come up with aquatic-themed names to distinguish the equipment.

The newest structure – installed last summer with support from the Rotary Club of White Rock, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Healthy Communities Grant, The City of White Rock and Forge Properties – is now the ‘Orca’ playground, while ‘Atlantis’ was the name chosen for the older equipment.

READ MORE: Funding moves White Rock Elementary playground upgrade forward

Each class participated in the naming effort, and the submissions were whittled down by the Student Leadership Team.


