White Rock Farmers Market patrons brave rain, wind to shop local

White Rock Farmer’s Market on a rainy Sunday, May 15 (Photo: Sobia Moman) Floralies Market, a vendor at the market sold most of their flower arrangements (Photo: Sobia Moman) Live music was enjoyed by visitors of the market (Photo: Sobia Moman) Residents visit the market, rainy-weather and all (Photo: Sobia Moman) Jenna’s Jewels, one of the vendors that can be seen at the White Rock Farmer’s Market (Photo: Sobia Moman)

Pouring rain and brisk winds were not enough to keep city of White Rock residents indoors, as nearly 1,000 people visited the White Rock Farmer’s Market on Sunday (May 15).

Although spirits were high and vendor-runners were positive, the market depends highly on good weather conditions to run successfully. Sunday saw less than a third of the usual number of attendees; When the weather is more inviting, an average of 3,000 visit the market, said Patti Oldfield, manager of White Rock Farmer’s Market.

“If we call it, some people are mad, some people are happy, but we have the market here rain or shine,” she said.

A teamwork approach is the only way to make sure everything runs smoothly, said Susan Frost, staff member of the market. The organizers of White Rock Farmer’s Market make their way around to all of the patrons to make sure everyone is accommodated. They also take over for them when a break is needed. With the cold and wet weather, an escape to the indoor, heated area is often necessary.

While some vendors left early due to the bad weather, most remained and stayed positive for the entire time the market ran.

“Some patrons only come out during this weather, so it’s really a mixed bag,” Frost said.

Residents donned their rain coats, opened their umbrellas and still enjoyed locally-sourced produce, international foods, handmade crafts and live music.

Since the market saw fewer customers coming through, it provided an opportunity for vendors to connect with patrons and each other. Cameraderie was found through the shared experience, with many business-owners describing their relationships with each other as “a family.”

White Rock Farmer’s Market is open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miramar Plaza and Russell Ave street closure and will run until October 16.

