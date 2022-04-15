White Rock’s Pier – shown here lit up to celebrate Pride Week last year – will be lit green on May 3 to recognize Lyme Disease Awareness Month. (City of White Rock photo)

White Rock’s Pier – shown here lit up to celebrate Pride Week last year – will be lit green on May 3 to recognize Lyme Disease Awareness Month. (City of White Rock photo)

White Rock Pier to be lit green for Lyme Disease next month

May 3, the pier – and other B.C. landmarks – will light up to mark Lyme Disease Awareness Month

The White Rock Pier will light up for a cause next month, alongside a number of other B.C. landmarks, in support of Lyme Disease awareness.

On May 3, the pier will be lit green, as will the Legislative Assembly of BC, BC Place stadium, Canada Place, Science World and Prince George’s ‘Mr. PG’ statue.

The province has also declared May to be Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

Lyme disease is the most common and fastest-growing vector-borne infection in Canada and in the United States, according to the BC Lyme Support Group and non-profit society.

It is caused by the bacteria Borrelia Burgdorferi, transmitted by a tick.

“It has now spread to every province and state in North America and it is directly impacting people in our community, many with life-altering consequence,” a news release notes.

For more information, visit www.bclyme.com


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lyme DiseaseWhite Rock

Previous story
Museum of Surrey hosts celebration of ‘Broken Promises’ exhibit
Next story
VIDEO: Langley girl selling cookies to help soon-to-arrive Ukraine refugees

Just Posted

An apparent police chase down Scott Road Thursday afternoon (April 14, 2022) ended in a crash involving a police vehicle. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Alleged police chase ends in crash in Surrey

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)
UPDATE: Surrey Mayor’s public mischief trial set to start 2 weeks after civic election

Close up of the cover art for ‘Janya Bharata: The War.’ Cloverdale author Manu Nellutla puts a new twist on an historical epic in his new book. (Submitted)
Cloverdale author offers new take on classic war tale

Johnston Heights Secondary (Image: Google Street View)
Surrey school district looking into ‘inappropriate’ April Fool’s prank: letter to parents