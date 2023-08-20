Several local residents came together to rescue a baby seagull with its foot trapped on an apartment building’s roof in White Rock on Sunday, Aug. 20. (Jason Michaud photo)

White Rock residents come together to rescue baby seagull with trapped leg

Young bird taken to vet for care after being caught in roof flashing

When some White Rock residents noticed a young seagull in trouble on the roof of an abandoned apartment building Sunday (Aug. 20), they didn’t hesitate to help the trapped bird.

The young gull somehow got its leg stuck in the roof’s flashing, and couldn’t get itself out.

Jason Michaud was there to witness what happened – around 1 p.m. – and took a video and a photo of the bird after it was rescued.

“They had to cut it out, but they had to figure a way to let it drop and not get hurt,” he explained.

The video shows one rescuer cutting the flashing to release the young bird, and two below, using a window screen to help gentle and direct the bird’s fall.

“Then they covered it up with a blanket and they brought it out to someone that can hopefully, mend the leg.”

Michaud called the rescuers – Evan Bird, Ryan Eastwood and Cruz Jacobson – heroes.

“You could see (the bird) – it was trying to get out, flapping its wings… it was really sad because it was really in pain,” he said.

He wasn’t sure which veterinarian the seagull was taken to, but was happy the bird was freed from its painful position and survived the ordeal.

“It was really neat how all the neighbours came together to help – a young boy, Cruz (13), was a really big part of running back and forth and helping out,” he noted.

