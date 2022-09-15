Residents from White Rock’s Oceana PARC Retirement Living pick up litter in uptown White Rock. (Contributed photo)

White Rock seniors clean up neighbourhood with weekly litter pick-ups

Regular Tuesday efforts are appreciated by area business

A group of White Rock seniors are doing their part to make their community a more desirable place to live – and have been doing so for much of the summer.

For the past two months, residents of Oceana PARC – an independent senior living building in uptown White Rock – have been venturing into the nearby area every Tuesday afternoon to collect trash on streets between their building on 1575 George St. and Five Corners to the south.

The seniors “will continue to do so into the coming months (as long as weather permits),” an email from Oceana PARC noted.

Their weekly clean-up efforts have not gone unnoticed, either.

According to Lauren Clokie, Oceana PARC’s marketing and sales co-ordinator, “the neighbouring businesses along their route have noticed and started coming out to thank the seniors for keeping the exterior of their storefronts clean, and for taking it upon themselves to give back to the community.”


