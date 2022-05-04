White Rock, South Surrey youth plan frontline ‘superheroes’ celebration

Frontline worker ‘superheroes’ are the focus of an upcoming fundraiser organized by South Surrey and White Rock students. (pahf.ca photo)

A program that launched a year ago to support youth “who want to make a difference” will host the first Walk the Rock for Frontline Workers event on White Rock’s waterfront next month.

The Youth In Action fundraiser is set for Saturday, June 18, and will benefit South Surrey and White Rock students in Grades 10-12 while celebrating frontline workers, according to a news release issued by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation officials.

“We are so proud of their commitment and hard work,” the release states, lauding the efforts of program participants in planning, organizing and executing the fundraiser.

The foundation announced the Youth In Action program in April 2021, targeting students who wanted hands-on volunteer experience and to “get involved with helping to make their community the healthiest possible.”

Monthly meetings featuring career workshops, job skills training and guest speakers from local organizations – as well as a September kick-off – were planned, and 30 youth got involved.

“We’ve had great feedback from our student event volunteers and this is an opportunity to engage them further in fundraising and the work we do to support community health,” foundation executive director Stephanie Beck said at the time.

Students entering Grades 10, 11 or 12 at Semiahmoo Secondary, Elgin Park Secondary, Earl Marriott Secondary, White Rock Christian Academy, Southridge School, Saint John Paul II Academy or Grandview Heights Secondary were invited to apply.

Event details for Walk the Rock said frontline workers “have been superheroes during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

The walk takes place along the Promenade between 9 a.m. and noon, beginning at the bear statue on East Beach and ending at Bayview Park. Interested participants may sign up for one of six time slots.

The event is to continue through till 4 p.m., with a raffle and food trucks for anyone who turns out.

The cost to register is $25. To sign up, or for more information, visit pahfoundation.ca

