Hundreds attended the White Rock Volunteer Fair at White Rock Community Centre in Miramar Village on Sunday (April 23), where PRDA representative Erin Julihn chats with volunteer Margot McDermott. (Tricia Weel photo)

White Rock Volunteer Fair attracts hundreds of people Sunday

Plenty of interested volunteers came to check out how they might help their community

It takes a village to raise a child.

And in any city, it takes volunteers to help make a community great.

The City of White Rock hosted a volunteer fair on Sunday (April 23) at the White Rock Community Centre in Miramar Village, to not only recognize and celebrate volunteers and National Volunteer Week (April 16-22), but to also encourage people of all ages to volunteer for local organizations.

“Are you interested in community events and have a passion for arts? Join us at the White Rock Volunteer Fair tomorrow, April 23, and sign up to help out your community,” the City tweeted, prior to the fair.

Exhibitors at the fair, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., included Alex House, CARP, Brella, Big Brothers of greater Vancouver, Evergreen Community Seniors Living, The Children’s Foundation, Elderdog Canada, Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA), UNITI, Sources, White Rock Community Policing, the White Rock Players’ Club, and many more.

“We’re celebrating 50 years this year,” noted Erin Julihn, who was representing PRDA at the fair.

Approximately 400 people are estimated to have attended the fair, according to the city.

