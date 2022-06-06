White Rock Youth Ambassadors begin recruitments for next term

The group dedicates volunteer time to serve the City and learn the ins-and-outs

White Rock Youth Ambassadors 2022 work in the community by providing volunteer time. From left to right: Ambassador Minsoo Oh, Principal Ambassador Adiba Chowdhury, Princess Anna Yu, Miss White Rock 2021 Emily Chen, Princess Leslie Kim and Ambassador Enoch Huang. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Youth Ambassadors’ gala is canceled for this year, but their community work is not slowing down.

Members of the group run initiatives throughout the city, providing their time and effort during an 18-month term, reads their website. Teens make up the membership, volunteering more than 200 hours of their time serving the community.

Through the process, members learn valuable skills by working alongside city members, organizations and local businesses which provide them with insight into how the city operates. Ambassadors are also given travel opportunities which can take them around the province to learn about other communities.

During the midst of the pandemic, the team partnered with the White Rock Elks Lodge and Peninsula Retirement Residence to help ease the difficulties that COVID measures brought upon vulnerable populations.

The group handed out meals to White Rock/South Surrey’s senior population in their Bunches of Lunches program every month.

There was a gala event held last year, during which Emily Chen was crowned Miss White Rock 2021.

Leslie Kim and Anna Yu assumed the role of White Rock Princesses, Principal Ambassador went to Adiba Chowdhury and Enoch Huang and Minsoo Oh were crowned Ambassadors.

Going forward, the group is recruiting candidates for their big return to the gala scene in 2023. So far, four candidates have been chosen for the term.

To learn more or apply, visit the White Rock Youth Ambassadors website at wrya.ca/apply.

