White Rock’s first Walk for Veterans scheduled

Left tor right: Chance Burles, Former Master Corporal, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, South Surrey/White Rock MP and Marc Burchell, co-founder of Canadian Walk for Veterans. (Contributed photo)

With the goal of teaching the public about the challenges of life after service and raising donations to support veteran services, the Canadian Walk For Veterans is coming to White Rock streets for the first time.

The Sept. 25 walk, intended to serve as a show appreciation of military and first responders, is part of a national event co-founded by South Surrey resident Marc Burchell.

Along with national co-organizer and former master corporal, Chance Burles, Burchell was in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 8, for a Parliamentary tribute to the Walk.

During that event, South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay spoke in praise of Burchell’s and Burles’ efforts.

This year’s Walk will shine a spotlight on translators, interpreters, cultural advisors and other locally employed people who have been important to Canada’s missions throughout the world.

The Walk has been held virtually for the past two years in 152 cities across the country because of pandemic restrictions.

Begun nationally five years ago, the annual Walk for Veterans will be in White Rock this fall for the city’s inaugural in-person event. It is one of 10 communities hosting a group walk this year.

Everyone who registers for this year’s Walk will be gifted with a 2022 pewter challenge coin from a veteran-owned business in Canada. The image on the coin is of a soldier with his interpreter and the words ‘Leave No One Behind’ inscribed on the back.

White Rock’s Walk For Veterans will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park along the city’s promenade. To register for the Walk, a fee of $25 is required, visit canadianwalkforveterans.com

