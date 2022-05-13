The King’s Banquet Soup Kitchen operates out of White Rock’s Star of the Sea Parish. (File photo)

The King’s Banquet Soup Kitchen operates out of White Rock’s Star of the Sea Parish. (File photo)

White Rock’s King’s Banquet to host Ukrainian fundraiser

Donations collected at weekly dinner to benefit Ukraine relief efforts

White Rock’s King’s Banquet Soup Kitchen is set to host a fundraiser for Ukraine support later this month during its weekly meal service.

The kitchen – which is operated by Star of the Sea Parish – hosts free, sit-down meals every Tuesday, and every fifth week, the menu features ethnic food.

On May 31, the menu will feature a Ukrainian/Polish meal, with any donations received going towards charities and organizations that support Ukraine relief efforts in light of the Russian invasion of the country.

The King’s Banquet Soup Kitchen has been operating on the Semiahmoo Peninsula for decades, and after a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened last October. It is located at Star of the Sea Parish at 15262 Pacific Ave.

For more, visit starofthesea.ca


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraisingUkraine

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
City of Delta accepting entries for 2022 Community Banner Contest

Just Posted

From left: A TD representative accepting on the award on behalf of Kathrin Matadeen, who won in the Professional category; Rochelle Prasad, who won in the Emerging Leader category; Florence Sufen Kao, who won in the Social Trailblazer category; Anita Huberman, the president and CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade; Vandna Joshi, who won in the Not-for-Profit category; Alexandra Haukaas, who won in the Corporate/Leadership category; and Maria Santos-Greaves, who won in the Entrepreneur category. (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade)
From non-profits to the corporate world, 6 winners announced at Surrey Women in Business Awards

Safe Surrey Coalition Councillor Mandeep Nagra. (File photo)
Surrey residents ‘disappointed’ complaints against councillor dismissed

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Paige Ritco-Rondeau, who was last seen at her North Delta home on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)
Police searching for missing North Delta girl

Support is pouring in for the victim of a brutal attack outside Hillcrest Elementary School May 7, including a GoFundMe. (Image via gofundme.com)
Community support pours in for Cloverdale girl attacked by other teens

Pop-up banner image ×