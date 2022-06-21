Wigs for Kids’ silent auction underway online

South Surrey’s Serena Kullar holds the braids of her hair that were turned into wigs for children last year. The Wigs for Kids organization is currently hosting a silent auction to raise funds for the cause. (Contributed photo)

A silent auction is underway to help children with cancer or other illnesses live better quality lives.

Wigs for Kids is an organization that helps children suffering diseases to get the resources they need – including a free wig for those who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses. As well, the organization helps families with the cost of medications and supplies who do not have the proper medical coverage. They also help cover travel costs for treatment in- and out-of-province.

The organization began when a group of friends wanted to raise money for a teenage girl so she would be able to buy a wig to wear to her high school graduation.

The group of friends heard about the girl through another friend who was a hair stylist, Maria Karimani.

Karimani met the girl,who was wearing a not-so-ideal wig at the time, and was desperately waiting for her hair to grow back. The stylist sadly informed her that her hair would not return in time for her graduation ceremony.

The friends ran a silent auction in hopes of raising $3,000 for her to buy a wig of her choosing. Only they raised quite a lot more than the goal; The auction totaled to $24,000.

Realizing that their fundraising efforts could help more than just the one girl, the group decided to expand their work, thus marking the beginning of Wigs for Kids BC in 2006, working out of BC Children’s Hospital.

A variety of items are available in this year’s auction, including some that are one-of-a-kind and can’t be purchased anywhere else, including signed rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia.

As of Monday afternoon (June 20), Wigs for Kids have raised a total of $33,555 to support children in need.

The silent auction to support Wigs for Kids is running until Tuesday, June 28. To bid, donate or learn more visit can.givergy.com/wigsforkidsbc.

