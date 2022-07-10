Win one of two South Surrey homes through B.C. lottery

The winner of Dream Lottery gets to choose between eight grand prizes

Two South Surrey homes are up for grabs during a lottery to support and cure child illnesses.

This year’s BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Dream Lottery has seven home grand prizes to choose from, two residing in South Surrey. The other five are in neighbourhoods found in Vancouver, Kelowna, Vancouver Island and Vernon.

The eighth option for the winner is a cash prize of $2.3 million.

“Dream Lottery funds go directly to BC Children’s Hospital research initiatives that ultimately transform children’s lives through groundbreaking innovation and discovery,” Malcolm Berry, President and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation said in a Friday news release.

One of two prizes is the Ocean Park grand prize home in South Surrey, which is 4,385 sq. ft. and has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a kitchen. The prize package includes $90,000 in furnishings, and a 2022 BMW 530e xDrive Sedan Plug-in Hybrid. This total grand prize package is worth over $2.8 million.

The other South Surrey home is the Fox & Aikins town homes grand prize, which is a two home prize package. Both homes have three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and double garages. Prize package also includes $100,000 cash for furnishings, a 2022 Audi Q5 TFSI-e SUV Plug-in Hybrid, and $100,000 cash. This total grand prize package is worth over $2.6 million.

“The support of British Columbians for the Dream Lottery will continue to bring new hope to children and families who need it most,” said Erin Cebula, spokesperson for BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery.

Tickets are on sale now until midnight on October 13 or until they sell out. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bcchildren.com.

