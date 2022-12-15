World Cup final game on 2 big screens at Surrey theatre in Muslim Food Bank fundraiser

All seats in first theatre are sold out, now a second auditorium is for additional ticket-buyers

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates a win at the end of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal soccer game against the Netherlands on Dec. 10. Argentina plays France in the Cup final this Sunday morning, Dec. 18, starting at 7 a.m. Pacific time. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

In a fundraiser for a local food bank, Sunday morning’s FIFA World Cup final soccer game will be shown on big screens at a Surrey movie theatre.

Surrey-based Muslim Food Bank and Community Services will host the watch party in two theatres at Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Newton (7125 138 St.), with capacity for up to 360 viewers.

All seats in the first theatre are already sold out, but a second auditorium has been booked for additional ticket-buyers, says Yosof Hakimi, the food bank’s marketing manager.

Doors open at 6:30 a.m. for the 7 a.m. game between France and Argentina.

A ticket includes popcorn and drink combo, says a post on the food bank’s Facebook page, starting at $16.91 each for groups of 10, or $24.99 for single admission. Tickets for the second theatre are sold on eventbrite.ca.

If all tickets are sold, the fundraiser could net close to $6,000 for the food bank, or as much as $9,000, depending on whether tickets are sold individually or at the group rate.

Located at 12941 115 Ave. in Surrey, Muslim Food Bank and Community Services is “a faith and community based charitable organization that provides food assistance and advocates self-reliance by providing case management, emotional support, youth development and capacity building,” says a webpost.

“Since inception in 2010, we have been actively contributing to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate and we strive to be an organization that continually responds to the changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge and skills.



