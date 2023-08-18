Eliana Chun, 2, in ‘The Worlds Biggest Bouncy Castle at Big Bounce Canada in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Cloverdale

‘World’s biggest bouncy castle’ opens in Surrey

‘Big Bounce Canada’ touring inflatable experience runs on weekends from Aug. 18 to Sept. 10

An attraction billed as “the biggest touring inflatable event in the world,” opened in Cloverdale Friday (Aug 18).

The event by Big Bounce Canada brought four humongous inflatable attractions to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

Produced by XL Event Lab, the inflatables include: the World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle; Sport Slam, the Giant; and airSPACE.

This family-friendly event is for everyone, no matter their age, tour manager Troy Wheeler said.

“It’s all about being a kid again, and having fun,” Wheeler said.

Lorzo Liu, 3, in ‘The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle’ at Big Bounce Canada in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

“We have our two main show points, our obstacle course, which is the largest in North America,” Wheeler said.

The 900-foot-long course snakes around four different lanes. “It is one of the most difficult things I’ve done,” Wheeler said.

The average time to get through the course is around 15 minutes. A crew member of Big Bounce got through the course in a whopping two minutes and 52 seconds. They currently hold the record for the fastest time.

The other main attraction is the Guinness World Record 16,500-square-foot bouncy castle which is over 30 feet tall, said Wheeler. Over 300 people can be in the castle at one time.

There are different sessions based on different times, ages, abilities Wheeler added.

The toddler sessions ($29) are for kids 3 and under and children must be accompanied by an adult. Junior sessions are ($48) and are for kids 7 and under. “Bigger kids” sessions ($48) are for kids aged 15 and under and the “adults only” sessions ($59) are for anyone 16 or older.

Tickets can be purchased onsite, but Wheeler said they can sell out quickly, so he encourages people to get tickets online. Tickets to the Big Bounce include a dedicated time slot for the bouncy castle and up to three hours of unlimited access to airSPACE and SportSlam.

Included in the ticket price is access to the event’s four bounce zones.

There are no fees for spectators to enter the event grounds. Tickets are required for any parent planning on bouncing, or for parents who are accompanying small kids for the toddler sessions.

Visit thebigbouncecanada.ca for more info, or to buy tickets.

The Big Bounce runs on Fridays- Sundays from Aug. 18 to Sept. 10 on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17905 62 Avenue.

-With files from Malin Jordan


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
