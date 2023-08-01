23 shows in Surrey’s next Presentation Series starting in mid-September

Dawn Petten and Christopher Allen in “The Birds the Bees,” among Arts Club Theatre Company plays touring to Surrey in the coming months. Set in adjoining bedrooms, the play is a Canadian comedy about “love, lust, beekeeping and the artificial insemination of turkeys.” (Photo: Moonrider Productions/Arts Club)

Nearly two dozen shows, including concerts, plays, comedy and other events, are part of Surrey Civic Theatre’s coming season starting in mid-September.

Tickets are now on sale for Surrey’s 2023/24 Presentation Series, which offers an annual mix of entertaining productions at Surrey Arts Centre, city hall’s Centre Stage theatre and other venues.

The series includes the return of three touring Arts Club Theatre Company plays, along with several Coffee Concerts performed on select mornings and afternoons, and two Christmas-themed concerts.

Tickets can be purchased for individual shows or as a series, on the website tickets.surrey.ca or by phone, 604-501-5566. Complete series details are posted on surrey.ca.

Kent Gallie, Surrey’s manager of performing arts, said “transformative performing arts experiences” are planned in the Presentation Series ahead.

“With Surrey SPARK Stages there is exciting programming for children and families, in addition to the welcome return of the Arts Club On Tour series and a diverse lineup of critically acclaimed shows bound to inspire and entertain,” Gallie said in a July news release. “There’s definitely something for everyone.”

Surrey Arts Centre and other theatres in the region will again stage Arts Club Theatre Company’s touring productions during the 2023-24 season. The plays include Mark Crawford’s unconventional bedroom comedy “The Birds and the Bees” (Oct. 11-21) followed by Beau Dixon’s music-filled “Beneath Springhill: The Maurice Ruddick Story” (Jan. 10-20) and Farren Timoteo’s hilarious “Made In Italy,” a coming-of-age musical about family, food and the life of Italian immigrants in rural Jasper, Alberta (Feb. 28 to March 9).

This year’s Presentation Series kicks off Sept. 14 with a talk by tabla player Pandit Yogesh Samsi at the arts centre, followed by a performance Sept. 15 at Centre Stage.

The popular Coffee Concerts start Oct. 15 with “Carnival!” classical music performed by the Bergmann Duo (pianists Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann), followed by three dates (on Jan. 25, March 17 and April 11) featuring guest musicians in themed concerts.

First of the Surrey SPARK Stages events is “Yarn Around,” free at Clayton Community Centre on Sept. 23. Part workshop, part performance and part exploration, the event “combines movement and music with lots and lots of yarn to share stories and create connections across generations and cultures,” according to a post on surrey.ca.

The Comedy Series includes three shows featuring Middle Raged Sketch Comedy (Oct. 28), Julie Kim live at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage (March 13) and “Body Parts,” a one-woman show from Tara Cheyenne, who “tries to perform her show but gets comically side-tracked by her own body issues.”

November is a month for classical music at Surrey Arts Centre, with a “Gifts of the Cosmos” concert by Surrey City Orchestra (Nov. 3), followed by a performance of J.S. Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” featuring Sarah Hagen (Nov. 12). More music will be performed by Toronto’s OKAN, a duo featuring violinist/vocalist Elizabeth Rodriguez and percussionist/vocalist Magdelys Savigne, in a lively showcase of Afro-Cuban jazz, folk and global rhythms (Nov. 17).

In December, Vancouver Welsh Men Choir will return with their popular Christmas concert (Dec. 5), followed by “O Come All Ye Soulful,” to feature vocalist Dawn Pemberton, bassist/bandleader Jodi Proznick and an all-star band in a performance of holiday favourites, soul style.

In 2024, other highlights of the Presentation Series include “The Wilds” by the Wonderheads mask/puppetry company (Feb. 23-24) and the family-friendly “A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings” theatre show (April 6).

Also staged in April will be Gavan Cheema’s “Himmat,” from Theatre Conspiracy. “This humorous and heartwarming narrative in Punjabi and English delves into the world of a father and daughter born generations and miles apart,” an event advisory explains. “It is a gut-wrenchingly honest depiction of a working-class family’s struggle with addiction and labour. Set in Surrey Memorial Hospital, and told through flashbacks, ‘Himmat’ takes audiences on a journey exploring the complexities of family history and immigration.”

