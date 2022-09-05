African-Canadian musicians took the stage at Surrey Civic Plaza this weekend

Osman Okey at AHFROMAD festival at Civic Plaza in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) Khari Wendell McClelland performing at AHFROMAD festival at Civic Plaza in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) Vendors selling clothing set up at AHFROMAD festival at Civic Plaza in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

By Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader

Three days of African music, dance, food and culture just concluded as the African Heritage Music and Dance Society festival in Surrey ended their run yesterday.

AHMDS hosted the festival in Surrey’s Civic Plaza on the weekend of Sept 2-4. The first two days of the event (Sept 2-3) were free, with tickets available for purchase for the Sunday (Sept. 4) festivities.

The music and dance festival featured artists, musicians, and dancers from an African-Canadian perspective.

“Our Mandate is to create a sustainable festival event that will be a platform for B.C. African-Canadian artists to showcase their creations,” reads the AHMDS website.

The music schedule was jam-packed with many different musicians.

The event also featured several different food, clothing, and musical vendors.

Vancouver-based drummer Okey Osman had a booth at the festival where people could come and learn, play and enjoy African drums like the djembe.

Sunday was the festival’s last day and featured Congolese musician Fally Ipupa.

FestivalLive musicSurrey