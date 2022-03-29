After COVID pause, ‘Neverland’ is now for Surrey school theatre troupe’s musical ‘Peter Pan’

‘We have a wonderful set, great choreography and all new kids rehearsing for the parts,’ Betty Huff director says

Betty Huff Theatre Company student-actors rehearse a musical production of “Peter Pan” at the Cedar Hills-area school stage. Show dates are April 4-7. (Submitted photo)

Surrey’s Betty Huff Theatre Company is back on stage with a production of “Peter Pan,” a musical.

Student-actors at the Cedar Hills-area school are now fine-tuning the show for a run of public dates April 4-7, during daytime and evening hours, at 13055 Huntley Ave.

The production was supposed to happen two years ago, before COVID hit.

“We have a wonderful set, great choreography, and all new kids rehearsing for the parts,” director Steve Swaddling says. “We have booked lighting, special effects, and all things Hook and Peter.”

Tickets ($6) and show times can be found on bettyhufftheatre.ca, or CLICK HERE for a direct link to tickets.

“The perfect family show,” the website promises. “Explore your imagination as you travel to Neverland and experience lost boys, pirates, and the never ending challenge of growing up.”

The theatre company was launched in 2002 after the school’s all-student productions had run out of steam. From then on, Swaddling decided to create shows involving only students who wanted to be part of an after-school theatre club. Since then, the company has staged more than 30 productions.

• FROM THE ARCHIVES, 2017: Preteen students make ‘Lion King’ roar at Surrey’s Betty Huff school.

The company website includes video and details of past productions, including “Beauty and the Beast Junior” (from 2019, below).



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentEducationTheatre