All hits all night in Ryan Langevin’s return to Surrey with The Rocket Man/The Piano Man

Two-part tribute show to Elton John and Billy Joel at Bell theatre June 30

Ryan Langevin in The Rocket Man, a stage show that features the music of Elton John. (Submitted photo)

Ryan Langevin is back with his double-shot show of piano-driven rock.

The Maple Ridge-based musician plays and sings the music of both Elton John and Billy Joel in The Rocket Man/The Piano Man, which returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, June 30.

The production features an eight-piece band, dancers, era-specific costumes and a dizzying number of hit songs, mostly from the 1970s and ’80s.

“The toughest part about doing this show is what songs not to play, because there are so many hits that both of them have,” Langevin said in a phone call.

He’s been honing his John/Joel tribute show over the past 14 years, since its launch in 2008.

“It’s gone through a lot of changes over the years and we’ve ironed out some things to make it the Vegas-style show this is,” noted Langevin, who teaches music when not performing.

“Everything is done live on stage – everything,” he emphasized. “I have a great band, and give them a lot of credit.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Langevin said plans are to take the show on tour again this fall, following the pandemic-triggered pause on concerts.

It’s the latest show at the Bell presented by Jonas Falle’s Mooncoin Productions, a South Surrey-based company that brought ABBA tribute band ABRA Cadabra to the Sullivan-area theatre on May 13.

Tickets and more info about The Rocket Man/The Piano Man can be found on the Bell’s website, bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsLive musicSurrey