‘Always sold-out’: Four ‘Surrey Nights’ concerts for VSO starting with ‘Scheherazade’ in October

Violinist Leila Josefowicz is among performers in the VSO’s “Surrey Nights” concerts next season. (Photo: Chris Lee/leilajosefowicz.com)

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season of music will feature four “Surrey Nights” concerts at Bell Performing Arts Centre starting this fall.

The annual series at the Sullivan Heights theatre kicks off Oct. 15 with a “Scheherazade” concert featuring American-Canadian violinist Leila Josefowicz, and continues with “Tchaikovsky’s Winter Daydreams” (Dec. 3, with pianist Sergei Babayan), “The Rite of Spring” (March 11, 2023) and “James Ehnes on Violin & Viola” (May 14, 2023).

Subscriptions for the Saturday/Sunday concerts in Surrey are sold on the VSO website, vancouversymphony.ca. “Great classics performed by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra make the always sold-out Surrey Nights series the hottest ticket at the Bell Centre,” says a post.

Revealed Thursday (April 28), the VSO’s 104th season of concerts will involve “irresistible musical experiences and one of its most exciting to date.”

Guest performers will include Itzhak Perlman (Sept. 15), three-time Grammy Award-winning Hilary Hahn (Jan. 13/14, 2023), The Police’s drummer Stewart Copeland (Sept. 30/Oct. 1) and Canada’s guitar-playing astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield (Sept. 16).

Under VSO music director Otto Tausk, the VSO will play everything from “The Wizard of Oz” to Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 2” next season, following two years of concerts stalled by the pandemic.

Tausk said he’s created a program that “highlights the beauty of the changing seasons – Brahms’ autumnal Symphony No. 3, Tchaikovsky’s Winter Daydreams, Stravinsky’s paganistic Rite of Spring, Berlioz’s Les nuits d’été, and others too, that explore the intersection of music and nature, and the role we as humans play in it.”

The VSO’s 2022/23 season is comprised of 14 series across four venues, reaching three Lower Mainland cities (including Surrey), with programming that features staples of the classical music canon, Pops programs, Movie Nights with the VSO presented by TELUS, OriginO Kids Concerts, and new music.

The popular Movie Nights concerts include screenings of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” “The Princess Bride,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Home Alone” and other Hollywood hits.

Tribute concerts include indie rocker Sarah Slean performing the music of Joni Mitchell, singer/pianist Tony DeSare doing Frank Sinatra, Direct from Paris performing Edith Piaf Symphonique and Capathia Jenkins on vocals for Aretha: A Tribute.

Subscription tickets are now available on VancouverSymphony.ca, or call 604-876-3434. Single tickets will be sold starting late summer.

Founded in 1919, the VSO is the third largest orchestra in Canada, the largest arts organization in Western Canada and one of the few orchestras in the world to have its own music school.



