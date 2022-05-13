American rapper arrested on gang charges was to headline Surrey’s FVDED music festival in July

Planners of Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music festival are searching for a new headliner, now that Grammy-winning American rapper Young Thug has been arrested on gang-related charges.

News reports say the Atlanta-based musician, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, is among 28 people indicted Monday, May 9, in Georgia on street gang charges and conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) act.

FVDED officials reacted on Instagram late Thursday (May 12).

“We are aware of the current situation regarding our Day 1 Headliner Young Thug. As many of you, we heard this news in real time and we are extremely disappointed he will no longer be able to perform at FVDED In The Park this year.

“We are working hard on finding a replacement headliner for Day 1 and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we go through this process. The show will go on at Holland Park!”

After a two-year break, the two-day FVDED in the Park music festival will return to Surrey this summer.

In early March, Young Thug and Illenium were announced as headliners of the all-ages concerts, July 8-9 at Holland Park. Other artists on the FVDED bill this year include Don Toliver, Seven Lions, Slander, Yung Lean, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Baby Tate, Cochise, Dom Dolla, Troyboi and many more. Tickets are sold on fvdedinthepark.com.

Launched at Holland Park in 2015, FVDED in the Park features hip-hop, R&B and electronic music, typically on the second weekend in July, with tens of thousands of ticketholders in attendance.

In 2021, event organizers had aimed to stage the festival at Holland Park on Sept. 10-11, but those plans were scrubbed due to the pandemic. The 2020 festival was also cancelled.



