The Arkells in a photo posted to the band’s website (arkellsmusic.com).

Arkells band to headline Surrey’s Canada Day event, last held at Cloverdale site in 2019

Other performers July 1 include Shawnee Kish and Haviah Mighty

Canadian rock band Arkells will headline Surrey’s first in-person Canada Day event since 2019.

Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre will host the free festivities on Friday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Other performers that day will include Shawnee Kish and Haviah Mighty.

An expanded Indigenous Village will feature the new Siam Stage, meaning “Respected Ones” in Coast Salish language. “This stage will showcase Indigenous cultural sharing from land-based Nations, a Residential School Survivor honouring ceremony, Indigenous education, and contemporary performances,” says a news release from Surrey City Hall.

Surrey’s Canada Day event is planned by the city’s special events team, with funding from sponsors and other levels of government.

