Art instalment promotes connection during toxic drug crisis

”Connecting Delta Through Art,” a new project by the Delta Community Action Team, is currently on display at the South Delta Recreation Centre, where it will remain through to Sept. 14, 2023. (Delta Community Action Team/submitted photo)

A newly unveiled community art piece in Tsawwassen aims to reduce the stigma surrounding people who use substances and raise awareness about the importance of connection during the ongoing toxic drug crisis.

In May, the Delta Community Action Team (DCAT) invited community members to contribute to an art project inspired by the work of local artist Curtis Miller Joe and meant to “[encourage] us to reflect on the importance of social connection and support and how that affects community health,” especially as it relates to the stigmatization and isolation felt by those with substance use disorder.

Delta residents submitted reworked versions of a drawing of the sun and the moon provided Joe, a design he picked because of “how important the sun and the moon is to our planet in everything we do, and without them we wouldn’t be.”

“The connection with the sun, moon and earth is like the connection we have between us as humans to animals, parents to children, water to plants, teacher to student, doctor to patient. We take away one of any of them [and] we lose that connection, and to survive, to get along, to learn and be healthy, we need connection,” Joe said in a statement on the DCAT website (deltaoverdose.ca).

The resulting work, titled “Connecting Delta Through Art,” features the submitted art mounted on a large 3D heart-shaped structure crafted by individuals with substance use experience.

“When the factors of social stigma, estrangement from family and friends, and escalating mental wellness issues intersect, people feel an overwhelming sense of helplessness and despair. This artwork highlights the need for social connection for all of us and how as a community we can address stigma and the need for connection,” Julie Chadwick, DCAT co-chair and executive director of Deltassist Family and Community Services Society, said in a press release.

SEE ALSO: BC Coroners Service blames illicit drug supply for 184 deaths in June

According to a DCAT news release, people with substance use experience report experiencing feelings of loneliness and social isolation due to stigma and misunderstanding surrounding substance use disorder.

“In my addiction, I would hide myself from the world, fearing judgment from others for the choices I had made,” said Phil Kristofic, who after 23 years of opiate addiction now helps others with past or ongoing substance use experience as a peer co-ordinator with DCAT. “Today I no longer chose to hide. Sharing my story and listening to others gives me strength and shows me courage.

“I was asked once how does it feel not to be using — it’s like wanting something for so long you never thought you’d get, but when you do it’s even better than you imagined. Connection is a huge part of my recovery. Today I feel very connected to this world, myself, and my community.”

The Delta Community Action Team is a coalition of community partners led by Delta residents with lived or living experience with substance use established in 2018 to identify and develop partnerships to address the toxic drug supply crisis at a local level.

The group’s work aims “to create a community where people feel connected, have a sense of belonging, and can access different types of support,” co-chair Jackie Just said in a press release.

Just, a public health nurse with Toxic Drug Response and Priority Populations at Fraser Health, said Delta has “experienced a significant loss of life” due to toxic drugs, noting the BC Coroner Service recorded a record 26 deaths in the community last year.

“Connecting Delta Through Art” is currently on display at the South Delta Recreation Centre, where it will remain through to Sept. 14.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the project by filing out a short online questionnaire about their experience with community connection. Participants will be entered to win a pair of three-day passes to the inaugural Barnside Harvest Music Festival, happening Sept. 15-17 at Paterson Park in Ladner.

SEE ALSO: Chad Brownlee, Tony Furtado added to lineup for Delta’s Barnside Harvest Festival



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtDeltaopioid crisis