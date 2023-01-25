Actor, model and activist Pamela Anderson will reclaim her life narrative in her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela,’ and Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ both set to be released Jan. 31. (Carmelo Redondo photo)

Actor, model and activist Pamela Anderson will reclaim her life narrative in her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela,’ and Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ both set to be released Jan. 31. (Carmelo Redondo photo)

B.C.’s Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words

Actor, model, activist releasing memoir this month, the same day her Netflix documentary comes out

Ladysmith’s Pamela Anderson will “take control of the narrative for the first time” by means of a soon-to-be-released memoir and documentary.

The actor announced last winter, via a handwritten note posted to Instagram, that she planned to open about her life regarding “a thousand imperfections” and “a million misperceptions,” and will now do so in two tellings.

Her memoir, titled Love, Pamela, details a reclamation of her life narrative that defies expectation through prose and poetry, according to the publisher’s website.

The book aims to “break the mould of the celebrity memoir while taking back the tale that has been crafted about her.”

In the trailer for the Netflix documentary of a similar name, Pamela, a Love Story, Anderson said she wanted to take control of her image for the first time.

“I don’t care what people think, because that’s the only choice I had … If I cared what people think, I wouldn’t be here,” Anderson said in the trailer.

“In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal,” noted the streaming service’s promotion of the documentary.

Both of the celebrity’s new projects are set to be released Jan. 31, and follow the debut of her HGTV Canada show, Pamela’s Garden of Eden, this past fall.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson’s Ladysmith home renovation reality TV series premieres tonight


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Books

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
Next story
Silent Film Club launching at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

Just Posted

Bonita and Don Findlay pictured on a trip in Italy in 2005. (Photo: Anna Burns)
MAID: ‘A compassionate medical option for people who want to choose how they end their life’

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey school grad helps NCAA student-athletes cope with transition from university sports

Historic Stewart Farm reopens for the season on Feb. 1, with new programming for 2023 to include a Silent Film Club. The earliest mention of local silent-film screenings in the Surrey Gazette advertised a silent film at the Pavilion Theatre in White Rock in 1926 and the White Rock Theatre in 1927. (Contributed image)
Silent Film Club launching at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 24. The first of three men to plead guilty in the case has now been sentenced.
Get-away driver sentenced in 2017 killing of Surrey man in Abbotsford