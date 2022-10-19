Bear Creek Lights event ‘brings nature to the forefront’ at Surrey park starting Nov. 4

Also planned is ‘Light up the Night’ event at Tynehead Park

A lit robot mingles with the crowd at a previous Bear Creek Lights event, which this year runs from Nov. 4 to 18. (File photo)

Free tickets are now available for the 10th annual Bear Creek Lights event in Surrey.

The annual attraction, which has filled Bear Creek Park with light displays since 2012, will return this year from Nov. 4 to 18.

“This year, enjoy a re-imagined display that brings nature to the forefront, featuring stunning light displays that enhance the natural landscape of the park,” says a post on the city’s website.

“Enjoy a safe, accessible, family-friendly light display throughout the park’s one-kilometre garden walking loop. Food trucks will be available on select nights.”

Admission is free but pre-booked tickets are required for entry, on surrey.ca starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to the website.

Daily entry times (every 30 minutes) are from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. The attraction will be closed on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

This year, Guided Nocturnal Nature Walks are planned on Nov. 8, 10, 15 and 17, with pre-booked tickets. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. “Discover nocturnal animals such as raccoons, owls, bears and bats and learn how they survive at night on this family-friendly, illuminated nighttime nature walk.” Book tickets online on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5050. The info line is 604-501-5566.

Elsewhere in Surrey, at Tynehead Park, Metro Vancouver Regional Parks will host a Light up the Night event on Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. The two-part program includes an online workshop to make a lantern and then bring your lantern to the in-park night walk. The workshop is on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Then, on Nov. 4, “celebrate and light up the night with your loved ones on a special 1.5 km lantern-lit trail. Meander through this peaceful salmon rainforest while watching for ‘magical’ animal lanterns. This small intimate experience will give you time to reflect and take in the beauty of nature at night.” The fee is $20 per household.

For the Bear Creek Lights event, “pathways are user-friendly for visitors of all abilities,” the website notes. “The one kilometre of trails are paved or packed gravel. The trails are flat with varied, gentle slopes.”

Event parking is located in the main parking lot off of 88 Avenue, a block east of King George Boulevard. Upon arrival, sign in at the ticket booth located southeast of the waterpark. Have your ticket confirmation ready to show staff.

“You can bring your own snacks and drinks, but remember to Pack It In, Pack It Out. Take all your waste home with you at the end of your visit and sort it into the appropriate waste streams.”



