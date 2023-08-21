Beer ‘Battle’ attracts 650+ to Surrey Civic Plaza for music-filled afternoon fundraiser

‘We’re extraordinarily happy with the turnout,’ says event organizer with Surrey Fire

Poceria Mo, right, and Sina Pourzal were among those who attended the 2023 Battle of the Brews event Saturday, Aug. 19, at Surrey Civic Plaza. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Hundreds of people drank beer and raised money for charity at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The fifth annual Battle of the Brews event featured 21 breweries and other beverage partners, live music by Tanner Olsen Band, yard games and more from 1 to 5 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the youth initiatives of Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society, along with Athletics4Kids and JR-Country’s Basic For Babies programs.

“We had just over 650 guests and we’re extraordinarily happy with the turnout,” said Jordan Sadowski, event organizer.

“We’re waiting to hear back from how much cash we collected at the event, but with ticket sales and donations prior to the event, we had around $27,000 raised, and we’ll add to that in the days ahead,” he added.

“We’ll be close to $35,000, everything said and done, that’s our estimate right now.”

Event photos are posted on the Surrey Fire Fighters Association’s Facebook page.

Battle-goers were given souvenir mini tasting mugs. Attendees voted for their favourite beers to help decide which brewers walked away with “axe” trophies.

By card and cash, funds were raised in a 50/50 draw, raffle and donations.

Since 1994, Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society has raised money to improve health care, increase education, tackle hunger and support various community initiatives and youth programs in Surrey.



