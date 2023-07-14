Bell Performing Arts Centre looking for volunteers

Volunteers asked to commit to three to four events a month

Bell Performing Arts hosted TEDx Surrey on January 21, 2023. Finn Liu, a Fraser Heights student, recived a standing ovation after they talked about talk about the need for inclusion for Asian transgender-identifying individuals during his TEDxSurrey. (Photo: Anna Burns)

The Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey is hosting more shows and events than before the pandemic and to keep up with the demand, more volunteers are needed.

This year has been a “bounce back year” for performing arts, Andrew Elliot, associate theatre manager, told the Now-Leader in an email.

“The number of shows and audiences have not only returned to what they were before, but in some cases have even exceeded pre-pandemic levels,” stated Elliot.

Volunteers are asked to commit to a minimum of three or four events a month. Most shifts are between three to five hours long. While events happen daily, most take place in the evening and on weekends.

Volunteers perform various tasks, from ushering to working in the box office and concession. Anyone 15 years or older can volunteer and no prior experience is needed.

They will also get a backstage view of the arts in the community at the 1,100-seat professional theatre venue.

“We intentionally keep our rates as low as possible, so that not-for-profit and community groups have access to the theatre to hold their shows and events,” stated Elliot. “Without the help of our volunteers, we would not be able to operate the way we do.”

To volunteer, call the box office at the Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144 St.) at 604-507-6355, or visit bellperformingartscentre.com/volunteer/.



