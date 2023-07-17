Best Brothers return for White Rock Pride

Ryan Smith appears as Kyle Smith in the comedy The Best Brothers, July 23 at 2 p.m. at Peninsula Productions’ studio theatre in Centennial Park. Contributed photo

The Best Brothers – the Peninsula Productions comedy about two squabbling siblings – will be be back this Sunday at 2 p.m. (July 23) for a special matinee performance in honour of White Rock’s Pride Week.

The show, written by Daniel MacIvor and directed by Mahara Sinclaire, will return to the stage of Peninsula’s studio theatre in Centennial Park (adjacent to the Leisure Centre and Arena) at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

Part of Peninsula’s staged reading series in June, the play, starring Brian Johnston and Ryan Smith, is a dark comedy exploring relatable issues about growing up, growing apart, getting older and dealing with aging parents.

READ ALSO: White Rock comedy explores best and worst of the Bests

After losing their free-spirited mother, Bunnie, in a freak accident, brothers Kyle and Hamilton Best have to find a way to work together to make the final arrangements.

While Hamilton (Johnston) is a buttoned-down architect with a conventional lifestyle – Kyle (Smith) is a flighty real estate agent with an unfortunate habit of forming liaisons with the wrong kind of men.

Still in conflict over which of the pair ‘mom’ loved best, the siblings struggle to understand each other’s way of grieving, to accept each other’s divergent notions of who their mother actually was and to decide who will have custody of Bunnie’s problematic pet, a temperamental Italian greyhound named Enzo (apparently the real love of her life).

Tickets are available from ticketowl.io/peninsulaproductions, www.peninsulaproductions.org or by calling 604-536-8335.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentCity of White RockPride