The touring event features art ‘liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience’

A view of the “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” art show coming to the Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds in February. (Submitted photo: Timothy Norris)

In the new year, a travelling “immersive” art exhibition is coming to Surrey for a five-week run.

Starting Feb. 1, the Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds will stage “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” a showcase of 300 works created by tortured post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh, including “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” plus some revealing self-portraits.

Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, the touring event rivals the “Imagine Van Gogh” art show that filled Vancouver Convention Centre in the spring and summer of 2021.

Tickets for “Beyond Van Gogh” in Surrey are sold on vangoghsurrey.com, starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Prices start at $31.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5 to 15), plus ticketing fees.

Here's a look at the ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ immersive art show coming to Surrey in February, at Cloverdale Fairgrounds' Agriplex.

The event features art “liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known,” according to a news release. More than four million tickets have been sold globally, “making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.”

An Education Room leads into a Waterfall Room, which flows into the Immersive Experience Room. Van Gogh’s paintings appear on projection-swathed walls, inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the detail of his work “and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes,” the news release explains. “And, hearing the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score drives an unmatched narrative experience.”

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be at the Agriplex Feb. 1 to March 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday/Saturday, at 17798 62 Ave.

