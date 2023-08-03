‘Big Bounce’ to open on Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Kids and parents have fun during a previous Big Bounce event. The Big Bounce Canada is bringing the world’s biggest bouncy castle to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from Aug. 12 to Sept. 3. (Photo submitted: The Big Bounce Canada)

The world’s biggest bouncy castle is coming to the Cloverdale.

Billing itself as “the biggest touring inflatable event in the world,” the Big Bounce Canada will bring its four humongous inflatable attractions to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Aug. 12.

Produced by XL Event Lab, the inflatables include: the World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle; Sport Slam, the Giant; and airSPACE.

“We need more fun in the world,” Sophia Wilson, COO of the Big Bounce Canada, said in a press release for the event. “We invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.”

Wilson said Big Bounce Canadat is an “immersive bouncing festival” that is appropriate for kids and adults.

Tickets for the event begin at $29 and run up to $59.

The toddler sessions ($29) are for kids 3 and under and children must be accompanied by an adult. Junior sessions are ($48) and are for kids 7 and under. “Bigger kids” sessions ($48) are for kids aged 15 and under and the “adults only” sessions ($59) are for anyone 16 or older.

Included in the ticket price is access to the event’s four bounce zones.

The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle covers 16,000 square feet. According to the press release, “This inflatable goliath is the World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle.” There are giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops, and more inside the castle.

The Sport Slam zone is a bouncy castle with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls. There is also a “battle zone” where players try to knock each other of inflatable podiums.

The Giant is a 300 metre obstacle course. There are more than 50 different obstacles along the way before it ends with a “monster slide” at the end.

The fourth zone, stylized as “airSPACE,” follows a space theme. According to the release, “airSPACE is a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more.” The space zone also has giant inflatable alien at the centre.

Tickets to the Big Bounce include a dedicated time slot for the bouncy castle and up to three hours of unlimited access to airSPACE and SportSlam.

There are no fees for spectators to enter the event grounds. Tickets are required for any parent planning on bouncing, or for parents who are accompanying small kids for the toddler sessions.

Visit thebigbouncecanada.ca for more info, or to buy tickets.

The Big Bounce runs from Aug. 12 to Sept. 3 on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17905 62 Avenue.



