Bone-Breakers, crossbow-shooting couple among circus acts coming to Surrey in May

Royal Canadian company’s 2023 tour of Canada and the U.S. includes shows at Guildford mall

The African Bone-Breakers contortionist troupe is among acts touring to Surrey this spring with the Royal Canadian International Circus. (Photo: Facebook.com/bonebreakersOficcial)

May show dates in Surrey have been announced for the return of the popular Royal Canadian International Circus.

The Calgary-based circus will set up its colourful big-top tent in a Guildford Town Centre parking lot from May 4 to 7, 2023, for four shows Thursday through Sunday.

Royal Canadian’s 2023 circus tour of Canada and the U.S. will involve 198 show times from April to October. The tour launches in Minneapolis before arriving in Surrey, then travels to Vancouver (May 11-14, Concord Pacific Place) and also Richmond (May 18-22, Lansdowne Centre) before heading east to Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured acts for 2023 include ringmaster/daredevil Joseph Dominik Bauer, crossbow thrill act Hubert & Camila Dominguez, aerialist and flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado Bauer, the African Bone-Breakers contortionists, juggler Nilson Escobar, trapeze performer Maria Emilia Chemeno, the motorcycling Hugo Fernandez and his Fernandez Globe of Death, TZ Aerialists, the Guerrero High Wire Troupe and more.

“It’s an incredible showcase of elite circus artists from all around the world that has been designed for multi-generational families,” says Bauer, among the best ringmasters on the continent and also a ninth-generation daredevil performer.

“It’s the essence of a traditional circus; this year our visitors will be fascinated by the amazing new global cast of performers coming to perform for families.”

Last June, the Royal Canadian circus came to Cloverdale Fairgrounds for a run of shows, after a two-year break from performances due to the pandemic, and this year returns to Guildford on tour.

Circus details are posted on royalcanadiancircus.ca, where tickets can be purchased.

The website notes that Royal Canadian International Circus does not feature exotic animals or endangered species. “Five years ago the Circus transitioned away from exotics to this new format; and the public reception has been overwhelmingly positive,” says a webpost.

“Please support the Royal Canadian International Circus in our efforts to adapt to changing opinions, and keep the centuries-old tradition of the family circus alive! Importantly, recent post-show surveys indicated that 94% of customers would continue to support the circus, even if there were no exotic animals.”

