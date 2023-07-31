Brewhalla beer and music fest to return to Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Festival-goers line up outside the Agriplex for the inaugural Brewhalla Cloverdale in 2022. Organizers are bringing it back to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Oct. 28 for another Halloween-themed event. (Image via Brewhalla’s Facebook page)

Brewhall is bringing its beer and music fest back to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Oct. 28.

Red Door Events, the company hosting the Brewhalla festivals, announced in a July 28 press release that a Cloverdale date has been added to their 2023 beer fest series.

“Craft beverage fans can enjoy unique samplings with offerings from 30-plus B.C. craft breweries, cideries, wineries, and distilleries, including live music, food trucks, games, and attractions,” noted the release. “Wanting to expand the range of options, the craft beverage list will also include the addition of multiple non-alcoholic sample offerings.”

Brewhalla Cloverdale is being presented by The Property Twins and will run from 6 – 11 p.m. in the Agriplex.

The second annual event will feature a “multi-genre music lineup” that will offer attendees diverse performances from Side One, Frankie & The Juicebox, Antonio Larosa, TriloJay, and Sadé Awele.

This year, just as last year, organizers are encouraging attendees to dress up in their finest Halloween costumes.

“Halloween is my favourite holiday,” said Lies Reimer from Red Door Events. “The costumes were so much fun last year. Get your crew together and come join us for a great time at Brewhalla Cloverdale over Halloween weekend.”

Festival tickets can be purchased online and early bird tickets, going for $40, will be available “while supplies last.” General admission tickets are $50 and VIP tickets are up for grabs at $162.

Early bird and GA tickets include admission to the festival, a 4oz commemorative tasting glass, and three tasting tokens.

The VIP tickets are new this year. A separate VIP gate offers festival-goers express entry (no line), a commemorative festival glass, seven drink tokens, access to the VIP “Friend Zone” (which includes a designated bar and seating area), and a meal voucher.

According to brewhalla.ca, the festival series was “born out of a passion to bring people together to celebrate local beer, music and food.”

Brewhalla Craft Beverage & Music Festivals held several festivals across the Lower Mainland this year and will wrap its 2023 festival season in Cloverdale.

Brewhalla runs from 6 – 11 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Agriplex (17798 62 Avenue, Cloverdale). The Agriplex can hold 2,800 for the event.

For tickets and more information, visit brewhalla.ca.



