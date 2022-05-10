The band The War on Drugs, shown performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last year, will headline this summer’s Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival, on Aug. 6. (Photo: thewarondrugs.net)

The band The War on Drugs, shown performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last year, will headline this summer’s Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival, on Aug. 6. (Photo: thewarondrugs.net)

Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival returns in August with The War on Drugs, Kathleen Edwards

Arcade Fire and Broken Social Scene among other concerts announced by Live Nation Entertainment

Grammy Award-winning rock band The War on Drugs and Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards will headline this summer’s Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival, which returns Aug. 6 after a two-year break.

The Saturday showcase will also feature performances by The Soul Rebels, Ruby Waters, Balkan Shmalkan and Robert Connely Farr.

For close to two decades, the festival has offered an all-ages day of music and food on the sloped lawn at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby. Tickets for the 2022 event go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. on burnabybluesfestival.com, or call 604-205-3000.

Other concerts announced by Live Nation Entertainment this week include Arcade Fire, to perform at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, with Beck opening.

Also, Broken Social Scene will plug in at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom in mid-September, celebrating the 20th anniversary of “You Forgot It In People” with a fall tour of North America and a new graphic novel.

Finger-pickin’ punks The Dead South are also booked to play the Commodore, on Jan. 6, 2023.

In other concert news, Metric and Dear Rouge will hit the Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 13 this summer.

Earlier, Squamish Constellation Festival announced headliners of July Talk (Friday), Black Pumas (Saturday) and Sarah McLachlan (Sunday) for the three-day, two-stage event, July 22-24 at Hendrickson Field in Squamish. Show details are found on CONSTELLATIONFEST.CA.


