‘Canada’s biggest stand-up comedy tour’ is coming to Surrey in January

Snowed In tour is now in its 14th year

Surrey is among 70 cities on this year’s Snowed in Comedy Tour.

Starting early in 2023, comedians Dan Quinn, Pete Zedlacher, Paul Myrehaug and Erica Sigurdson will be touring B.C. and beyond, with a show date confirmed for Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Now in its 14th year, Snowed In has become “Canada’s biggest stand-up comedy tour,” as suggested on the website snowedincomedytour.com.

“In a market still dominated by American acts, with American TV credits, a small Canadian comedy tour has managed to succeed,” adds a post on tickets.surrey.ca, where tickets for the Surrey show are sold.

“Like the Tragically Hip they have done it by touring and making more and more people laugh, year after year. The tour has now performed in Australia, the U.S., France, and Switzerland. The tour has received numerous standing ovations.”

On the B.C. leg of the tour, Surrey-raised Erica Sigurdson is best known for her dozens of appearances on CBC’s “The Debaters” and multiple televised specials for the Winnipeg, Halifax and Just For Laughs comedy festivals. Off the stage, Sigurdson is an award-winning comedy writer for television, including episodes of “Mr. D” and the animated “Corner Gas.”

Pete Zedlacher is an 18-year veteran of the comedy scene and among standout headliners in the country. Dan Quinn has become an international headliner with tales taken from his life, and Paul Myrehaug’s credits include performances in 40 different countries including Iraq and Afghanistan for the Armed Forces.

Tickets for the tour’s Surrey show range from $30 to $50 on tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

Last January, touring during a pandemic was tough for the Snowed In comedians, but it was better than no gigs at all. Just ask Debra DiGiovanni, among the 2021 tour’s featured comics.


