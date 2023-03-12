Sarah Polley arrives on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Sarah Polley arrives on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canadians competing in top categories at tonight’s Oscars

Filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron among those vying for a win

Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight’s Academy Awards.

Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies “Women Talking” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Polley is also in the running for best adapted screenplay for her take on Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name.

In the performance categories, Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser is up for best leading actor for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.”

Meanwhile, Toronto filmmaker Domee Shi’s “Turning Red” is competing for best animated feature, and Calgary-based Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis are nominated in the best animated short category with “The Flying Sailor.”

Two Canadians are in the running for best documentary feature: Montreal’s Ina Fichman is on the team nominated for the Canadian-U.S. film “Fire of Love,” and Toronto director Daniel Roher is nominated for “Navalny.”

In the technical categories, Montreal makeup artist Adrien Morot scored a nomination for best makeup and hairstyling for his work on “The Whale,” along with Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley.

Bryan Litson, who works out of the Vancouver office of the creative studio Framestore, is up for achievement in visual effects for his work on “Top Gun: Maverick” along with Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill and Scott R. Fisher.

The Oscars get underway at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Chilliwack artist, Horsefly duo among B.C. winners at opening night of the Juno Awards

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainmentfilm

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack artist, Horsefly duo among B.C. winners at opening night of the Juno Awards

Just Posted

The Semiahmoo senior boys Thunderbirds are bringing home the blue banner after winning the provincial 4A tournament in an all-Surrey final Saturday, defeating the Fleetwood Park Dragons 73-40 at Langley Events Centre. The title is the first senior boys basketball championship in the school’s history. (Vancouver Sports Pictures photo)
Semiahmoo senior boys Thunderbirds bring blue banner home for first time in school’s history

Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation of an apartment fire in Whalley on Saturday (March. 11) after a body was discovered. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey RCMP investigates Whalley apartment fire after a body is found inside an apartment unit

Semiahmoo Thunderbirds’ Torian Lee drives to the hoop up and over Kelowna opponents during Friday’s semifinal win at Langley Events Centre, on March 10, 2023. (Photo: Vancouver Sports Pictures)
History tonight: First ever all-Surrey fight for B.C. basketball crown in top senior boys division

The award winners were Kamaljit Lehal, Lehal Law Corporation (for Entrepreneur in Small Business), Lesley Jones, EconoWise Sunrooms Patio Covers (Entrepreneur, Large Business), Gurjit Kaur Tiwana, Invictus Law LLP (Professional), Amanda McNally, Peace Arch Hospice Society (Not-for-Profit Leader), Lisa Skakun, Coast Capital Savings (Corporate Leadership), Anamika Sangar, Surrey Schools/Community Schools Partnership (Emerging Leader) and Dr. Jennifer Marchbank, Surrey Pride Society, SFU, Youth 4 A Change (Social Trailblazer). (Photo: Anna Burns)
7 Surrey Women in Business award winners named at sold-out luncheon for 450

Pop-up banner image