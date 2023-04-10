(File photo: Ben Lypka)

(File photo: Ben Lypka)

Carnival rides return to mall in Surrey for a week-plus, starting Friday

In Guildford, the fee is $45 for a wristband at West Coast Amusements-operated attraction

An event billed as “Canada’s biggest travelling carnival” returns to Surrey later this week.

West Coast Amusements (WCA) will set up at Guildford Town Centre for more than a week starting Friday, April 14, until Sunday, April 23.

Opening-day hours are from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, then Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. The rides are closed on Monday, a “dark day.”

“All dates and hours are variable as they are dependent on weather and guest attendance,” the company notes on its website, westcoastamusements.com.

The fee is $45 for a wristband, which includes access to all rides for one day. A wristband buyer does not have to purchase any additional tickets to get on WCA rides, and wristbands do not include games or food.

WCA does not charge a fee to walk the midway area. Some larger fair events, such as next month’s Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair, have a separate gate entrance fee.

For those without a wristband, each ride takes three to six coupons, which are priced $1.25 each, or $25 for a “Red Book” of 20 coupons. “Obtain your 6 rides for $24 flyer from the mall guest service desk,” the company suggests.

It’s not clear which rides will be at the mall in Guildford, but WCA boasts rides for all ages and all levels of riding – more than 100 of them in the company’s collection, according to a webpost, including The Scrambler, Hurricane, Himalaya, the classic Ferris Wheel and more.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former WWE superstar Carlito to headline wrestling event during rodeo weekend

Just Posted

Cloverdale Nationals player Josh Pritchard pitches in a College Prep game against the Kelowna Sun Devils in 2022. Cloverdale has a new high performance program as of the start of the 2023 season and the teams will now be known as “Rangers,” with the College prep squad being the top team. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New high-performance baseball program debuts in Cloverdale

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Political rivals call on Surrey mayor to apologize for issuing ‘false press release’

(File photo: Ben Lypka)
Carnival rides return to mall in Surrey for a week-plus, starting Friday

White Rock curler Sarah Loken during mixed doubles competition. (contributed photo)
White Rock curler Sarah Loken competes in Toronto at Grand Slam Players’ Championship