Cascades Casino Delta to open Sept. 29 as a $99M investment for Gateway company

A drawing of the new Cascades Casino Delta. (Submitted image)

Thursday, Sept. 29 is the opening date of Cascades Casino Delta.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment’s new facility will feature close to 160,000 square feet of entertainment space in Ladner, on a site just north of the Highway 99/17A interchange.

“Gateway is proud to invest over $99 million in Delta and bring up to 600 new employees to the community,” said company CEO Tony Santo, who calls the casino “a significant addition to the local economy and entertainment landscape of Delta.”

Grand-opening festivities Sept. 29 will start at 11 a.m. and continue all day, with a ceremony planned for 4:30 p.m.

The casino’s 40,000-square-foot gaming area will include 500 slot machines, 18 live table games, and up to six electronic table games.

Gateway’s “signature” restaurants there include The Buffet, Summit Bar and Match Eatery & Public House, to feature a multi-season patio, live music and Bud Room (a Budweiser-branded bookable party space with pool table and bar).

The attached five-storey Delta by Marriot hotel will have up to 124 rooms and include a “luxurious” day spa, resort-style outdoor pool and hot tub, state of the art fitness centre, “sophisticated bespoke design” and parking with allocated spots for electric vehicles.

In B.C., Gateway operates Cascades casinos in Langley, Kamloops and Penticton.

Meantime, the company continues the hiring process at its South Delta property.

“The priority is to create a strong team to operate the gaming floor and manage the new food & beverage offerings,” Gateway says in a news release. Sought are table games dealers, slot attendants, cashiers, count team members, security, chefs and cooks, servers and bartenders. Hospitality and administration staff are also needed.

More details are posted to delta.cascadescasino.ca, including info about virtual job fairs.

Back in November 2018, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation gave final approval for construction of the casino, built on the former site of Delta Town & Country Inn. At the time, the construction timeline projected an opening of mid-2020.

Across its portfolio, Gateway employs close to 7,000 people and features nearly 334 table games (including 27 poker tables), 13,555 slots, 91 food and beverage outlets and 561 hotel rooms.



