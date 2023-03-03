Celtic Fest returns to Museum of Surrey

Kids dance at the Museum of Surrey during one of their annual Celtic Fest celebrations. (Photo submitted: Museum of Surrey)

Celtic Fest is back.

The annual Celtic celebration at the Museum of Surrey is returning March 25.

“This exciting signature event is full of activities for the entire family,” said Lynn Saffery, manager of the Museum of Surrey. “I’m so grateful that every year Surrey’s own Celtic community is happy and open to share their talents and stories about their rich heritage.”

A press release for the event notes performers, community partners, collectors and more from across the Lower Mainland will be on hand to celebrate all things Celtic.

There’ll also be live music and live performances. The Irish Fiddle Orchestra and the Steel School of Irish Dance, among others, will perform throughout the day. There will be a scavenger hunt for kids, along with arts and crafts, and other activities.

According to the release, attendees are “invited” to join the staff of Surrey Archives as they’ll be at the museum showcasing the history of Surrey’s early Irish families. Documents for the public to peruse will include both photos, maps and they’ll also be able to listen to oral histories.

Also running at the museum right right now is “Surrey on Screen,” in the main exhibition hall, and “Surrey Little Theatre,” in the Community Treasures exhibition zone. Museum staff are inviting visitors to Celtic Fest to also take in the other exhibitions while they are there.

Celtic Fest runs from 1 to 4 p.m. March 25 at the Museum of Surrey. Entrance is free.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue in Cloverdale. For more information, visit surrey.ca/museum.



