‘Chai With T’ podcast chat in Surrey for Instagram-star siblings Bhangralicious, Swarn

Surrey-based siblings Amreen and Swarndeep Gill have attracted large online audiences with comedy and dance. Now they’re creating an episodic comedy project called “How To Plan The Wedding Of Your Brother’s Ex.” (Contributed photo)

This month’s Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts will flood venues in Surrey and Vancouver with dance, discussion, theatre, music and more.

South Asian Arts Society’s multidisciplinary arts fest kicks off Thursday (Aug. 17) at Vancouver’s The Cultch with an opening-night reception hosted by the CBC’s Lien Yeung.

On Saturday evening (Aug. 19) the focus shifts to Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre for a “Chai With T” live podcast recording with an audience hosted by Tarannum Thind, who explores “life lessons, successes and failures” over a cup of Indian tea. Start time is 6:30 p.m., tickets $20 on tickets.surrey.ca.

Guests for the special event are content creators Amreen Gill and Swarndeep Gill, Surrey-based siblings who have built large audiences online with comedy, dance and more, mostly on Instagram.

Amreen’s Bhangralicious account is followed by more than 507,000 fans who like the posts and reels she creates, often with younger brother Swarndeep, who does his own thing for 162,000-plus followers.

“It kind of started in 2018 and I’ve just sort of been building on it ever since,” Amreen said in a phone call.

“My goal is always to make people laugh, to entertain people, and if I can sort of also talk about issues in the community, in society, and especially in the South Asian community, bring light to some of those issues through humour, that’s another goal of mine. I just like to participate in the conversation.”

Amreen isn’t fond of “influencer” as a description of what she does online.

“I know it’s a way to describe people on social media who have a lot of followers, the go-to term, but I’m not really sure what that means,” she explained. “So I describe myself as a content creator. I’m a comedian, I’m a dancer, a storyteller more than anything.”

Together, Swarn and Amreen are shifting gears by producing an episodic comedy called “How to Plan the Wedding of Your Brother’s Ex,” about Punjabi immigrant siblings who struggle in the wedding business.

“We’re in pre-production right now,” Amreen reported. “We were able to run a really successful crowdfunding campaign and we also have investment lined up from some other sources. We want to be filmmakers, storytellers — that’s sort of the ultimate goal we have, what we’re working towards. We’re hoping that our audience comes along with us to our new ventures and supports us in the new initiatives that we’re taking on.”

Tarannum Thind’s “Chai with T” podcast is coming to Surrey Arts Centre during this week’s Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts. (Contributed photo: Ayesha J. Photography)

For Thind, a live podcast recording is something she’s wanted to do since launching “Chai With T.”

“It all came together very quickly, thanks to Gurpreet at the Monsoon festival,” she said.

Produced by Gurpreet Sian, the eighth annual Monsoon festival runs until Aug. 31. The events page on monsoonartsfest.ca details bhangra and semi-classical kathak dance lessons Sunday morning (Aug. 20) at KPU Surrey Conference Centre in Surrey.

Later, a festival highlight will be the Punjabi Market Live event Aug. 27 on Main Street in Vancouver. Admission is free for an afternoon of dance, music, visual art, food, fashion and more at the historic market district, at 49 Avenue.



